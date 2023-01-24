UEFA reacts as Kylian Mbappe makes history after scoring five goals for PSG in a single game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European football governing body popularly known as UEFA has reacted after France national team star Kylian Mbappe makes history after netting five goals in his team’s 7-0 victory over Pays de Cassel football club in the Coupe de France.

The former AS Monaco football club star was given a starting role by his coach following his brilliant display for the club in their previous matches and he was outstanding for the club in the game.

Kylian Mbappé led his team’s attack alongside Brazil national team star Neymar Junior and France youngster Hugo Ekitike and they were all fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Five goals from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Neymar Junior and Carlos Soler gave Paris Saint Germain football club a well deserved victory over Pays de Cassel football club.

The five goals against Pays de Cassel football club now means Kylian Mbappe is the first player in history to score five goals in a single game for Paris Saint Germain football club.

The victory over Pays de Cassel football club has now taken Paris Saint Germain football club to the next round of the Coupe de France.

Reacting after Kylian Mbappe scored five goals for Paris Saint Germain football club in their remarkable 7-0 victory over Pays de Cassel football club in the Coupe de France to set new record, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening that;

“The first Paris Saint Germain football club player in history to score five goals in one match.”

