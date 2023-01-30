UEFA Reacts After Victor Osimhen Nets A Classic Goal In Napoli’s 2-1 Hard-fought Home League Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Victor Osimhen was exceptional yesterday for Luciano Spalletti led Napoli team in their 20th league game of the season at home against AS Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Nigerian international and former LOSC Lille star continue his impressive goal scoring form in the game as he yet again scored another classic and magnetic goal which was the opener of the night and as such got his league tally extended to 14.

First half goal from Victor Osimhen made the difference between the two sides going into the half time break which ended one nil before Stephan El Shaarawy got the Jose Mourinho’s side levelled to make it 1-1, after which Giovanni Simeone got a late winner for the host to end the game two goals to one at full time.

After the game, the European football governing body popularly known as UEFA has reacted to the stunning goal scored by the Nigerian international with a post their verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating how amazing it was.

