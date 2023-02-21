UEFA reacts after Super Eagles’ Bassey completed more passes than other players in 1st leg of UEL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European football governing body UEFA has reacted on Tuesday after Super Eagles of Nigeria star Calvin Bassey completed more passes than other players in the first leg of the Europa League Playoff.

The former Glasgow Rangers football club star was fantastic for Ajax Amsterdam football club of Netherlands last week in the UEFA Europa League Playoff, and he was able to help his team to secure a vital point against their opponent.

Calvin Bassey started in Ajax Amsterdam football club’s defence line and he was able to help his goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the entertaining encounter.

Eight matches was played in the UEFA Europa League Playoff last week Thursday, but Super Eagles of Nigeria star Calvin Bassey was the only Player to complete 100 passes.

The Nigerian defender was rated as the best player in the match between Ajax Amsterdam football club and Union Berlin football club in the UEFA Europa League last week Thursday, following his brilliant display for the club, and his excellent performance has now been noticed by UEFA.

Reacting after Super Eagles of Nigeria star Calvin Bassey completed more passes than other players in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“No player completed more passes in the first legs than Ajax Amsterdam football club’s Calvin Bassey (100).”

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Ajax Amsterdam football club when they play the return leg against Union Berlin football club in Germany on Thursday.

Photo credit: Twitter.

