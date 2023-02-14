SPORT

UEFA reacts after Real Madrid Loanee Brahim Diaz equals Ronaldinho’s 13-year-old record in the UCL

European football governing body UEFA has reacted after Real Madrid football club loanee Brahim Diaz becomes the fastest player to score for AC Milan football club, in the Knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League since Ronaldinho in February 2010.

The Spaniard was given a starting role by coach Stefano Pioli and he was able to perform excellently for the club in the game.

Brahim Diaz started in AC Milan football club’s attack alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud and the trio were exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock for AC Milan football club in the 7th minute with a stunning goal to end the first half of the game 1-0.

With Brahim Diaz’s classic goal for AC Milan football club in the first half of the game, it means he has become the fastest player to score a UEFA Champions League goal for AC Milan football club since Ronaldinho in 2010.

Reacting after Brahim Diaz equals Ronaldinho’s record for AC Milan football club, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Brahim Diaz’s goal for AC Milan football club against Tottenham Hotspur football club was the fastest for Milan in a knockout game since Ronaldinho against Manchester United in February 2010.”

