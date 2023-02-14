UEFA reacts after Paris Saint Germain football club suffered their 3rd straight defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European football governing body popularly known as UEFA has reacted after French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain football club suffered their third consecutive defeat in all competitions, following their 1-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich football club of Germany in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Paris Saint Germain football club have not been impressive in all competitions since the beginning of the year, and their poor run of form continues against Bayern Munich football club on Tuesday.

Coach Christophe Galtier made few changes to the squad that lost to AS Monaco football club over the weekend, but they suffered another defeat in the game.

The two teams tried all the best they could to score in the first half of the game, but their efforts were not successful as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Former Juventus football club star Kingley Coman broke the deadlock for Bayern Munich football club in the 53rd minute an assist from Alphonso Davies to end the match 1-0.

Paris Saint Germain football club lost 2-1 against Olympique Marseille football club in the Coupe de France last week, and they also lost 3-1 against AS Monaco football club before losing to Bayern Munich football club on Tuesday night.

Reacting after Paris Saint Germain football club suffered their third consecutive defeat in all competitions, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Paris Saint Germain football club have now lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2020.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)