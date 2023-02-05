SPORT

UEFA reacts after Lionel Andres Messi reached double figures for goals and assists in French Ligue 1

European football governing body popularly known as UEFA has reacted after Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi reached the double figures for goals and assists in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The former Barcelona football club star has been in an astonishing form for Paris Saint Germain football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to impress again for the club in their comeback victory over Toulouse FC.

Lionel Messi started in Paris Saint Germain football club’s attack alongside Hugo Ekitike and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Netherlands star Marco van den Boomen opened scoring for the away team in the 20th minute and Achraf Hakimi equalized for his team in the 38th minute after receiving an assist from Carlos Soler to end the first half 1-1.

Lionel Messi scored the winning goal for Paris Saint Germain football club in the 58th minute through an assist from Achraf Hakimi to end the match 2-1.

With Lionel Messi’s goal against Toulouse football club on Saturday evening, it means he has reached the double figures for goals and assists for Paris Saint Germain football club in the French Ligue 1 this season (10 goals and 10 assists).

Reacting after Lionel Andres Messi reached the double figures for goals and assists for Paris Saint Germain football club in the French Ligue 1, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Lionel Messi now has 10 goals and assists in French Ligue 1 this season.”

