UEFA reacts after French Ligue 1 giants announced the signing of Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

European football governing body popularly known as UEFA has reacted after French Ligue 1 giants OGC Nice football club announced the signing of Super Eagles of Nigeria star Terem Moffi from FC Lorient.

The 23-year-old has been seriously linked with a move to many clubs in Europe’s top five leagues like Atalanta football club, West Ham United FC, Southampton football club and Borussia Dortmund football club before he completed a move to OGC Nice football club.

Terem Moffi has been scoring goals for fun for FC Lorient in the French Ligue 1 this season and he is currently among the highest goal scorer in the League.

OGC Nice football club revealed on Tuesday evening that they have agreed to sign Terem Moffi from FC Lorient on a short loan deal with an obligation to buy for €30 million.

The Nigerian international has now been unveiled by his new club and he will be looking forward to making his debut for the club when they play their next League game this weekend.

Reacting after OGC Nice football club announced the signing of Terem Moffi from FC Lorient, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Nice football club confirmed the signing of Terem Moffi.”

Only Paris Saint Germain football club star Kylian Mbappé (13) has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season than Super Eagles of Nigeria star Terem Moffi:

35 shots

20 shots on target

12 goals.

Photo credit: Twitter.

