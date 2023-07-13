UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers: Nigerian star Yusuf Otubanjo inspires his team to 2-0 win

Nigerian star Yusuf Otubanjo was in action for Pyunik Yerevan football club of Armenia on Thursday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Narva football club of Estonia in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The former RB Salzburg football club star has been doing pretty well for Pyunik Yerevan football club since joining them last summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday night.

The Nigerian star started in his team’s attack alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina national team star Luka Juricic and Artak Dashyan and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Luka Juricic opened the scoring chart for Pyunik Yerevan football club in the 65th minute, before substitute Brazilian star James doubled the lead in the 88th minute to end the match 2-0.

Yusuf Otubanjo was impressive for Pyunik Yerevan football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The former Flying Eagles of Nigeria star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

The victory over Narva football club has now given Pyunik Yerevan football club an advantage ahead of the next week’s return fixture.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

