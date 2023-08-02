UEFA Europa CLQ: Ex-Chelsea star Batshuayi nets a stunning brace in his team remarkable 4-0 victory

Former Chelsea football club star Michy Batshuayi was in an astonishing form for Fenerbahce football club of Turkey on Tuesday night, as he scored a stunning brace in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Zimbru Chisinau football club in the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Belgium national team star was given a starting role by his coach, following his brilliant display for the club in their last game, and he was able to perform excellently again.

Michy Batshuayi led Fenerbahce football club’s attack alongside Norway national team star Joshua King and Irfan Kahveci and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

A brace from Michy Batshuayi and a goal each from Dusan Tadic and Ismail Yuksek helped Fenerbahce football club to secure a remarkable victory over their opponent.

Michy Batshuayi was impressive for Fenerbahce football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The Belgium national team star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Fenerbahce football club when they play their next game in few days time.

The victory over Zimbru Chisinau football club has now helped Fenerbahce football club to secure their spot in the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

