Super Eagles of Nigeria assistance captain William Troost Ekong was in action for PAOK football club of Greece on Thursday night, and he was able to guide them to a remarkable 3-0 victory over Hajduk Split football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The former Watford football club star has been one of the best players for PAOK football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to impress again on Thursday night.

The Nigerian international was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in their well deserved victory over their opponent.

Austria national team star Stefan Schwab broke the deadlock for PAOK football club through a penalty kick in the 12th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Andrija Zivkovic doubled the lead in the 79th minute, before the Serbia national team star scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian star William Troost Ekong to end the match 3-0.

Super Eagles star William Troost Ekong was exceptional for PAOK football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s victory over their opponent.

The former Udinese Calcio football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for PAOK football club when they play their next game against Asteras Tripolis football club this weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)