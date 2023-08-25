UEFA ECLQ: Nigerian youngster Tolu Arokodare comes off bench to score in his team 2-1 comeback win

Nigerian youngster Tolu Arokodare was impressive for KRC Genk football club on Thursday night, as he came off bench to score a classic goal in their remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Adana Demirspor football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 22-year-old has been fantastic for KRC Genk football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to impress again on Thursday night, as he guided them to a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Tolu Arokodare was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to score a classic goal few minutes after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Turkey national team star Emre Akbaba broke the deadlock for Adana Demirspor football club in the 47th minute, and substitute Tolu Arokodare equalized for KRC Genk football club in the 77th minute, before Colombia national team star Daniel Munoz scored the winning goal for Genk football club in the 90th minute to end the match 2-1.

Tolu Arokodare was fantastic for KRC Genk football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The Nigerian star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for KRC Genk football club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)