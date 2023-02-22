SPORT

UEFA Champions League top 20 highest goal scorers

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Who is currently in the lead for the record for most goals scored in Europe’s top club competition (UCL)? We’ve looked at the best performers.

Some of the greatest goal scorers in history have competed in the Champions League. It is one of the best competitions in Europe and possibly the entire world, and it has hosted a large number of football legends.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, strikers like Raul and Andriy Shevchenko reigned, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have elevated the art of scoring to a completely new level.

Starting with the first European Cup in 1955, let’s take a look at all the top scorers in the history of the competition.

Who is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League?

As you can see from the chart below, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (including the European Cup). His rival, Lionel Messi, is second on the list.

There is a big rift between this pair and the rest, with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in third.

Karim Benzema followed him in fourth place, Raul completed the top five and Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Müller and Thierry Henry besting each other. 

List of Champions League/European Cup all-time top 20 goalscorers

SportzMedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

KLOPP OUT: 3 World-Class Managers That Could Replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool head coach.

24 mins ago

One EPL Club That Could Stop Real Madrid From Retaining The UCL Title This Season.

34 mins ago

Barcelona Transfers: Messi’s father meets with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

43 mins ago

MNU VS BAR: How Ten Hag Could Set Up His Team As Antony & Maguire Are Expected To Return From Injury

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button