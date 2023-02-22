UEFA Champions League top 20 highest goal scorers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Who is currently in the lead for the record for most goals scored in Europe’s top club competition (UCL)? We’ve looked at the best performers.

Some of the greatest goal scorers in history have competed in the Champions League. It is one of the best competitions in Europe and possibly the entire world, and it has hosted a large number of football legends.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, strikers like Raul and Andriy Shevchenko reigned, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have elevated the art of scoring to a completely new level.

Starting with the first European Cup in 1955, let’s take a look at all the top scorers in the history of the competition.

Who is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League?

As you can see from the chart below, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (including the European Cup). His rival, Lionel Messi, is second on the list.

There is a big rift between this pair and the rest, with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in third.

Karim Benzema followed him in fourth place, Raul completed the top five and Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Müller and Thierry Henry besting each other.

List of Champions League/European Cup all-time top 20 goalscorers

