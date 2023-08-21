UEFA Champions League showers praise on Osimhen after scoring 25 goals in 29 games in the year 2023

The UEFA Champions League has showered praise on Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, after scoring 29 goals in 25 matches played for Napoli football club and Nigeria in the year 2023.

The former LOSC Lille football club star has been fantastic for both club and country since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently for the club again over the weekend, as he scored two goals in their remarkable 3-1 away victory over Frosinone football club.

Victor Osimhen scored the total number of 26 League goals for Napoli football club last as the team won the Italian Serie A title, and he also won the Golden Boot award.

The Nigerian international was one of the best players in Europe’s top five Leagues last season, and he was also among the top scorers in Europe last season.

Victor Osimhen has also been fantastic for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and he is currently the highest goal scorer with 7 goals.

With the brace against Frosinone football club over the weekend, it means Victor Osimhen has scored the total number of 25 goals in 29 games for club and country this year.

Reacting to Victor Osimhen’s excellent performance for Napoli football club and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the year 2023, UEFA Champions League posted on their verified Twitter handle on Monday evening that;

“A big 2023 so far for club and country, bravo Victor Osimhen.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)