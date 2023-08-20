UEFA Champions League reacts after Victor Osimhen scored a brace in Napoli’s 3-1 win in the Serie A

UEFA Champions League has reacted after Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen scored a classic brace in Napoli football club’s remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over newly promoted Frosinone football club in their first game of the 2023/2024 Italian Serie A season.

The former Sporting Charleroi football club star had a remarkable spell with Napoli football club in all competitions last year, and he was able to score a lot of goals for the club, as they won the Italian Serie A title, and he has also started well this season.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli football club’s attack alongside Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Frosinone football club took the lead through a penalty kick from Morocco national team star Abdou Harroui in the 7th minute, and Napoli football club equalized through Matteo Politano in the 24th minute, before Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli football club in the 42nd minute to end the first half 2-1.

Victor Osimhen scored his second goal of the game in the 79th minute after receiving an assist from Giovanni Di Lorenzo to end the match 3-1.

The victory over Frosinone football club has now taken Napoli football club the to the second spot of the Italian Serie A League table with 3 points from 1 match played.

Reacting after Victor Osimhen scored a classic brace in Napoli football club’s remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over Frosinone football club, UEFA Champions League posted on their verified Twitter handle on Saturday night that;

“Osimhen back with a bang!”

