UEFA Champions League qualifier: Nigerian youngster Peter Oluwaseun inspires his team to a 1-0 win

Nigerian youngster Peter Oluwaseun Ademo continues his impressive performance for Sheriff Tiraspol football club, as he guided them to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Israel Premier League Champions Maccabi Haifa football club in the UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for Sheriff Tiraspol football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again for the club on Wednesday night.

Peter Oluwaseun Ademo was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last UEFA Champions League qualifier game where he came from the bench to score a classic goal, and he was able to impress again.

Moroccan star Amine Talal broke the deadlock for Sheriff Tiraspol football club in the 28th minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian star Peter Oluwaseun Ademo and Armel Zohouri to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended in favour of the host.

Peter Oluwaseun Ademo was fantastic for Sheriff Tiraspol football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg against the same opponent in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter

