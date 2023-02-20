UEFA calls in-form Victor Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia the most dangerous duo in football at the moment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UEFA has called in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen and Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the most dangerous duo in football at the moment, following their outstanding performances for Napoli football club in all competitions this season.

Victor Osimhen has been firing from all cylinders for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A this season, and he was able to score again for the club on Friday night, in their remarkable victory over Sassuolo football club.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been doing pretty well for Napoli football club in the League and he also scored a stunning goal for the club over the weekend.

Napoli football club have been one of the best teams in Europe this season, and their excellent performance has taken them to the top spot of the Italian Serie A table.

Victor Osimhen is currently the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A with 18 League goals, and he is the second most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues this season behind Manchester City football club superstar Erling Braut Haaland.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been able to score 10 goals and also provided 10 assists for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A this season, and that has helped them to extend their lead on top of the table.

Reacting to Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s brilliant display for Napoli football club this season, UEFA posted on their verified Twitter handle on Monday that;

“Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen – KO, the most dangerous duo in football at the moment?”

Photo credit: Twitter.

