UDI vs JUV: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On Sunday, Udinese will host Juventus as both teams begin their Italian Serie A 2023–24 seasons. The visitors won the last time they came here, on the final day of the previous season. Udinese haven’t beaten Juventus since a 2-1 victory at home in July 2020.

As they strive to begin the campaign with a win, they will believe the moment has come to win again. Andrea Sottil’s charges arrive in excellent condition. They have won their previous three games, the most recent being a 4-1 victory over Catanzaro at home in the Coppa Italia.

Juventus is unbeaten in six meetings with Udinese. They have won five of the last six meetings, including the last three. This should give Massimiliano Allegri’s charges hope for a winning start to the season.

The Old Lady did not play much in pre-season, with only three warm-up games. They defeated AC Milan and Real Madrid, scoring five goals while conceding three. Le Zebre finished preseason with a 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Juventus had a difficult campaign this past season. Apart from a lack of consistency, the Turin team was penalised twice for capital gain breaches. This saw them barred from Europe for this season after they successfully qualified for the Europa Conference League.

KICKOFF TIME: Juventus versus Udinese match will go down on Sunday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

