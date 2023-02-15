UCL: Why Some Chelsea Fans Are Jubilating After Mount Was Booked Against Dortmund

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some Chelsea Internet fans have reacted to Mount’s yellow card against Dortmund as Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat tonight in Germany. The blues have a lot to play in the second leg to overturn the defeat and qualify.

In terms of ball possession and chances created, Chelsea were the better team tonight but failed to take their chances. The blues still struggle in front of the goal. Potter will need to resolve this issue before the second leg so that they can punish the German side at the Bridge.

After a fruitless first half that saw both teams coming close to scoring, Karim Adeyemi scored a beautiful solo goal in the second half as he beat Enzo Fernandez and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the buildup.

However, after the bust-up between both teams during the game, Mount was shown a yellow card for his involvement which automatically means he will be missing the next match. As a result, some Chelsea fans are happy because they felt one of the team’s problems will miss the next game.

