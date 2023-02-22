UCL: Why Chelsea Is Trending After Real Madrid Scored Five Goals At Anfield

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some fans have been mentioning Chelsea on the Internet for some reason following Real Madrid’s emphatic win of 5-2 over Liverpool FC at Anfield. The Los Blancos are heading to the second leg in style after a dominating performance in England. After months of anticipation, the Champions League returned with arguably the most mouth-watering fixture of the lot: Liverpool vs Real Madrid . It would be Ancelotti’s men doing the traveling for the first leg, experiencing the fortress that is Anfield on a European night. Despite an early two goal deficit, Real Madrid rallied back and scored five unanswered goals to mark a historic European night.

Vinicius Junior scored twice before the interval to cancel out Liverpool’s early advantage and three unanswered goals in the second half – two of them scored by Karim Benzema – condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to their heaviest home defeat in Champions League history. The Reds had threatened to overwhelm the world champions, their conquerors in the Champions League final in May, during a blistering opening period. Darwin Nunez’s flick put them in front inside four minutes before Mohamed Salah seized on a Thibaut Courtois error.

However, fans have reacted as Real Madrid has scored more goals in England than Chelsea in 2023.

Here are the reactions below:

