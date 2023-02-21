UCL: Wednesday Night Matches, Fixtures, And Previews

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inter Milan vs Porto

The first leg of Inter Milan’s match against Porto in the last-16 will be played at San Siro on Wednesday night under the bright lights of the Champions League.

The Simone Inzaghi squad finished second in Group C to tie the Portuguese champions, who won Group B by capitalizing on the blunders of their adversaries. In San Siro, where they have only given up four goals throughout that time, Inter has won 12 of their last 13 games. The Nerazzurri are not unbeatable in the fortress, though, as evidenced by their 1-0 loss to Empoli on January 23.

Inter Milan possible starting XI:

Onana; Skriniar, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez

Porto possible starting XI:

Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Franco, Eustaquio, Grujic, Pepe; Taremi, Namaso

The encounter between two of Europe’s tightest backlines should undoubtedly be exciting, and despite their injury crisis, Porto has shown tenacity in fending off opponents.

Leipzig vs Man City

On Wednesday night, Manchester City will fly to Germany to play the first leg of their last-16 match against RB Leipzig. This will mark the start of their Champions League knockout campaign. The Citizens will look to avenge their previous 2-1 loss there during the competition’s group stage last season when they return to the Red Bull Arena.

After losing to Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening two matches, Leipzig’s chances of advancing through the group stage of the Champions League appeared slim. The German club bounced back, winning their next four games, including a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Los Blancos at home, to finish second in Group F.

Leipzig possible starting XI:

Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

