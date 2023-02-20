UCL: Tuesday Matches, Fixtures, And Previews

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Frankfurt vs Napoli

After cruising through the group stage, Napoli will play in the Champions League again on Tuesday when they visit Germany to take on Frankfurt, the Europa League champion. After winning their first five games, the Serie A leaders advanced to the round of 16, but the hosts came back to finish second in Group D. The first leg of a tie between the two is presently being played, which will decide who moves on to the quarterfinals.

Frankfurt possible starting XI:

Trapp; Smolcic, N’Dicka, Tuta; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani

Napoli possible starting XI:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Tuesday’s matchup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli will be their third; over 30 years ago, the German team won the first two encounters in the UEFA Cup. In fact, since losing to Palermo in 2006, they have only lost two of their last 11 games against Italian opposition. Nonetheless, both teams are bursting with confidence going into this encounter, which pits two Champions League outsiders trying to upset Europe’s established order against one another.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Longtime rivals Liverpool and Real Madrid serve up a replica of the 2021–22 Champions League title game as they rekindle hostilities at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of their last–16 meeting. Jurgen Klopp’s team finished second in Group A, behind Italian giants Napoli, to secure a meeting with the holders. To win Group F, the holders overcame Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk, and RB Leipzig.

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid possible starting XI:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

After losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid last year, Liverpool’s winless streak against the champions grew to six games, which was also their longest streak ever. Yet the Anfield faithful are feeling considerably more optimistic now that Klopp appears to have stopped the rot.

