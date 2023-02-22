UCL Top Scorers Ahead Of Wednesday Night Games As Erling Haaland Starts Mohamed Salah Chase

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wednesday night games

The first leg of Inter Milan’s match against Porto in the last-16 will be played at San Siro on Wednesday night under the bright lights of the Champions League for the second consecutive week. Inter Milan finished second in Group C to tie the Portuguese champions, who won Group B by capitalizing on the blunders of their opponents.

On Wednesday night, Manchester City will fly to Germany to play the first leg of their last-16 match against RB Leipzig. This will mark the start of their Champions League knockout campaign. Manchester City will look to avenge their previous 2-1 loss there during the competition’s group stage last season when they return to the Red Bull Arena.

Top Scorers

Although Liverpool lost bitterly last night against Real Madrid in front of their fans, Mohamed scored his 8th goal of the season in the Champions League, which makes him the top scorer currently. However, Manchester City star Erling Haaland is just three goals behind Mohamed Salah, but depending on his performance tonight, he can close the game. Vinicius’ two goals against Liverpool brought his tally to six, two behind Salah.

Resourceful (

)