UCL; The Best Lineup Without Havertz And Mount Chelsea Can Use To Face Dortmund Tomorrow

Chelsea takes on Borrusia Dortmund tomorrow as they kickstart their UEFA Champions League round of sixteen campaign, and they will be hoping to come out with a win against the German club.

Ahead of the game, many people may have been wondering what should be Chelsea’s best lineup tomorrow, and how Graham Potter will arrange his team, hence, this article takes a step ahead of fans to analyze what should be Chelsea’s best lineup to face Dortmund.

Below is how we feel Chelsea should lineup against Dortmund;

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have been very poor this season, and not many fans would be happy to see them start against Dortmund. The duo has been very inconsistent this season and they have barely scored up to five goals each this season.

A win for Chelsea will give them the right energy for the second tie which will happen next week.

