UCL reacts after Mignolet becomes the first goalkeeper since 1989 to win the Golden Boot in Belgium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 69th Belgium Golden Boot award, the trophy for the best footballer on the Belgian fields in 2022, was won by former Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet on Wednesday night, making him the first goalkeeper to receive the award since Michel Preud’homme in 1989.

After the Club Brugge number one shot-stopper, Simon Mignolet became the first goalkeeper since 1989 to take home the top honours at the 69th Belgian Golden Boot award on Wednesday night in Antwerp, UEFA Champions League have taken to social media to react.

UEFA Champions League posted on Facebook: “Simon Mignolet wins Golden Boot for 2022 – becoming the first goalkeeper since 1989 to win the award in Belgium”

This Facebook post from Champions League reacting after Simon Mignolet became the first goalkeeper since 1989 to win the Golden Boot award in Belgium has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have congratulated him, while some have said it was well deserved.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)