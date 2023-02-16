UCL R16: Why Chelsea Are Still Favourites To Qualify To The Quarter-Finals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After a disappointing narrow loss to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park last night, many Chelsea fans will feel their chances to progress to the next round is under serious threat.

The German team displayed a resilient performance to deny the visitors in front of their fans and now hold a 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg next month.

In my opinion, despite the loss, Chelsea are still the favourites to go through. Anyone who watched the match last night would see that the west London club did not deserve to lose and were simply unlucky to not have scored.

Fortunately for them, the infamous away goal rule is no longer being used in the competition, so they do not have to worry too much about stopping Dortmund from scoring in the second leg.

What the blues need to qualify right now is to beat Dortmund by at least a two-goal margin at Stamford Bridge. Winning by a single goal will take the tie into extratime and possibly penalties.

Playing in front of their fans, Chelsea will be more than confident of getting the required result and turning the tie around.

Injured players like Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Ngolo Kante who missed the first leg would most likely be available for the return leg.

The performance of the team last night was very good. Dortmund scored from an odd goal and were very lucky to have kept a clean sheet. In the second leg, luck might not be enough to save them because Chelsea will be coming at them really hard.

It is still an open affair and I honestly see Chelsea coming out on top. So for me, they are still the favourites despite having the score disadvantage after the first leg.

WoleOscar (

)