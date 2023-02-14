UCL R16: The Favourite Teams That Are Most Likely To Qualify For The Quarter-Finals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the last remaining 16 teams of the most prestigious competition in European football set to compete against one another for the title of the best club in Europe for the 2022/23 campaign, let us take a look at the 8 favourite teams that are most likely go through to the quarterfinals after this round.

As you know, 16 teams will battle eachother over two legs for the last 8 who will progress to the quarterfinal. 8 teams play the first leg of their matches this week, while the other 8 will go at it next week before they repeat the same thing in the second leg matches.

For this week, we have: AC Milan Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Vs Chelsea and Club Brugge Vs Benfica.

For the coming week, we have: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Napoli, RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City and Inter Milan Vs FC Porto.

ANALYSIS & PREDICTION

AC Milan Vs Tottenham

For this tie, it is hard to see the English club progressing to the next round. The problem is, Milan are in so poor form, Antonio Conte’s men are the favourites.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bayern Munich

This heavy weight clash is going to be an epic battle. On paper, everything points towards Bayern Munich winning this tie comfortably and i don’t see why not. So for me, Bayern to go through.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Chelsea

Although Chelsea are still unbeaten in the competition under Graham Potter, their current form puts them at a massive disadvantage against a German side who are in red hot form.

Except Chelsea quickly get their acts together, Borussia Dortmund would be sending them packing from the competition.

Club Brugge Vs Benfica

Benfica have been one of the best teams in the competition this season. They should be going through.

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid

It is hard to see Liverpool getting the better of Real Madrid in this tie. This would be the repeat of last season’s Uefa Champions League final and unfortunately for the English team, the reigning Champions should progress.

Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Napoli

Napoli are the most in-form team in Europe this season. For me, they are the favourites to win this competition so they should progress to the next round.

RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team see this year’s competition as one they can absolutely go all the way and win. With Erling Haaland in front, they have everything they need to send Leipzig out and progress to the quarterfinals.

Inter Milan Vs FC Porto

Considering Inter’s form, I would give this tie to Porto. The Portuguese team have the quality to send the Italian club out of the competition and it would be interesting to see how things unfold.

Note that this is merely an opinionated prediction based on current form, analysis and gut feeling. This is football and any thing can happen so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when some of the teams that have been tipped to qualify fail to do so.

