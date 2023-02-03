UCL: Players Chelsea Could Regret Dropping As Potter Releases Final List For The Knockout Stages

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea brought in eight new players as a result of their record-breaking January transfer spending. However, due to Uefa regulations, they can only select three of their new players for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Enzo Fernandez was purchased by Chelsea from Benfica for a record £107 million up front, with a further £4 million in add-ons possible. Considering the fact that Madueke, Felix, and Mudryk were also added to the squad during the transfer window, Chelsea needed to alter their Champions League groupstage list.

However, I guess dropping Aubameyang and Badiashile from the squad could be a major problem for Chelsea in the competition. Chelsea could regret dropping both players from the Champions League squad because they offer great quality.

Badiashile hasn’t conceded a goal in his first two appearances for Chelsea – a stat that proves his partnership with Thiago Silva is perfect. On the other hand, Aubameyang hasn’t been in good form since the start of December but the talented attacker is arguably the most experienced forward in the team.

Chelsea needs to count on experience and youthfulness if they actually want to go far in the Champions League this season. Dropping Aubameyang from the team means Chelsea would have to largely depend on Thiago Silva and Azpilicueta’s leadership quality.

