UCL; Official Group Stage Fixtures For Man Utd As Red Devils Battle Bayern Munich For Qualification

It is no news that Manchester United was placed in the same Champions League group as FC Bayern Munich in the draw which took place two days ago,with the two teams set to battle it out for qualifications to the knockout stages.

The two other teams that make up ‘Group A’ of the Champions League group are Galatasaray AS from Turkey and FC Copenhagen from Denmark. Below is a picture illustrating the draw;

In order to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2023/2024 Champions League,a team will have to finish in the first two places in their group,with the third team ousted to Europa League knockouts and the last team completely eliminated from European competitions for the season.

In order to try and get through to the next round of the competition,the club has added top players to the squad like Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund,Sofyan Amrabat,Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir.

A few minutes ago,the full fixtures for the Champions League group stage for the Red Devils were officially confirmed,as a new round of fixtures will be released later in the year for teams who qualify for the round of 16.

Here are the full Champions League group stage fixtures for Manchester United as they face FC Bayern Munich;

20 September;

FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

3 October;

Manchester United vs Galatasaray AS

24 October;

Manchester United vs Copenhagen FC

8 November;

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United

29 November;

Galatasaray AS vs Manchester United

12 December;

Manchester United vs FC Bayern Munich

Checkout the full draw for all teams in Groups A,B,C and D in the picture below;

Do you think the Red Devils will be able to qualify from this group,or will they be dropped down to Europa League places by December?

