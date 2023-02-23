SPORT

UCL: No EPL Club Won The First Leg Of Their Round Of 16 Ties

The first leg of this season’s UEFA Champions league Round of 16 games have been concluded. From the results that were recorded, non of the 4 clubs that are representing the English Premier league picked up a win.

Chelsea football club

Chelsea football club faced German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in Germany. The Blues lost by a lone goal courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s solo goal.

Liverpool football club

The Reds faced the defending Champions, Real Madrid. They lost by 5 goals to 2 after initially taking a 2 goal lead.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur faced Italian Serie A Champions, AC Milan at San Siro. The Premier league club lost by a lone goal to the Italians.

Manchester City

Manchester City faced German Bundesliga side, Red Bull Salzburg in Germany. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Manchester City had initially taken the lead through Mahrez.

So in total, 3 English Premier league clubs lost while one of them played out a draw.

