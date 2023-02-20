UCL: LIV vs RMD – Team News, Kickoff Time and Date, Match Preview, and Possible Lineup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League is set to return to action with interesting games this mid-week. Eintracht Frankfurt will host Napoli, Inter Milan will face Porto, Leipzig will host Manchester City, and Liverpool hosts Real Madrid at the Anfield Stadium. These games are tough, but the attention will be on Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp will host the Los Blancos just a few days after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Saint Jame’s Park, and he will be bidding to maintain his winning ways when he hosts Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Real Madrid on the other hand was able to grab a crucial three points in La Liga after beating 2-0 to close the gap on Barcelona. They have shown good signs of picking up their form recently, but Liverpool will serve as a huge test for them.

Darwin Nunez was forced off for a shoulder injury against Newcastle United despite opening the scoring for the Reds. The medical team will assess and know whether he will be fit for the Tuesday clash. Diogo Jota and Robert Formino are fit for the game, while Ibrahim Konate and Luis Diaz are still out due to injuries.

Real Madrid on the other hand is sweating over the absence of Karim Benzema who missed the 2-0 win against Osasuna but could return in time for the Liverpool clash. Tchouameni and Toni Kross are still out due to illness, while Ferland Mendy is set to miss out due to a thigh injury.

Liverpool will host the Los Blancos at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday the 21st of February at the 9:00

Possible lineup. Liverpool: Allison, Alexander Arnold Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Cavarjal, Militao, Rudiger, David Alaba, Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini jr.

