UCL Golden Boot and Assist Chart After Haaland Failed To Score, While Salah, and Osimhen Scored

The European Golden Boot race is currently heating up as the UEFA Champions League took another dimension as we enter the knockout stage of the competitions. We have witnessed some interesting draws, which saw the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Bayern face each other.

Liverpool against Real Madrid was the most interesting and eye-catching Champions League game of the week as the Los Blancos ran riot at the Anfield Stadium. Despite Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah’s beautiful goals which put Liverpool in the driving chair, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr stole the moment and hurt the Red in front of their fans.

Napoli also stepped one of their feet in the Quarterfinals of the competition after beating Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany. Thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Di Lorenzo. Manchester City had to learn their lesson the hard way after settling for a draw in Germany against Leipzig.

The Citizens opened the scoring just before the halftime whistle, but Croatian center-back Josko Gvardiol equalized in the 70th minute to hand his team a chance in the Etihad Stadium.

