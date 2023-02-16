UCL: Fufu From Nigeria Makes Me Fast – Karim Adeyemi Says After Guiding Dortmund Past Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For the very first time this year, the UEFA Champions League returned and this time, it was for the knockout games, which had lots of interesting matches to look forward to. Yesterday, Chelsea travelled to Germany to face Dortmund for their round of 16 first leg.

At the end of the match, it was Karim Adeyemi’s lone goal in the second half that separated both sides, giving Dortmund the edge ahead of the crucial second leg at Stamford Bridge in days to come. For the goal, Karim Adeyemi breezed past Enzo Fernandez and Kepa.

Speaking after the match, Karim Adeyemi was asked by a journalist to tell him what he eats as he wants to be as fast as him. In reply, Karim said I eat lots of African food but I have good genetics from my dad and it would be difficult for the journalist to get fast.

That made the journalist press further by asking what the African food is called so he could look it up. Karim then said it’s called fufu from Nigeria and it’s very good.

