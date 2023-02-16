SPORT

UCL: Fans react as Potter was seen isolated during Dortmund and Chelsea Bust-up

Internet fans have reacted to a viral photo showing Chelsea manager Graham Potter staying isolated during the bust-up between Dortmund and Chelsea players.

The London club have a lot to play for in the second leg to overturn tonight’s defeat. Dortmund is currently leading by 1-0 on aggregate and Chelsea will be planning on taking revenge in the second leg.

Although, Potter set up a nice game plan tonight, just that his players were wasteful in front of the goal. Karim Adeyemi scored a beautiful solo goal to steal the victory for Dortmund.

However, during the bust-up between both teams tonight following Sule’s awful tackle on Mason Mount, Graham Potter was seen as not interfering with the situation which made fans react on the Internet.

Here are the reactions below:

Nevertheless, I don’t think a manager must interfere in such a situation because he could be banned which might be what Potter was trying to avoid.

