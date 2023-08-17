UCL Draw: When & Where the draw will happen, Qualified clubs, Dates for the Group Stages & Others

The 23/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw is almost upon us, without further ado, Below are some of the key things to know ahead of the upcoming event;

When exactly is the draw taking place?

The Champions League group-stage draw is scheduled to take place at 5pm (BST) on Thursday, August 31 in Monaco

Qualified Teams

As for the contenders in this draw, a total of twenty-six teams have secured their spots in the group stage through their 2022/23 league standings, while an additional six teams will punch their tickets the play-offs.

Football powerhouses from across Europe have earned their places, including England’s Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle, Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Sevilla,

Germany’s Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Union Berlin, Italy’s Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, and Napoli, France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Lens,

Portugal’s Porto and Benfica, Netherlands’ Feyenoord, Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, Scotland’s Celtic, Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

How the draw is been processed

The draw will follow a process, with the 32 teams categorized into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will include the reigning champions, Manchester City, along with Europa League victors Sevilla, and six domestic champions.

Pots 2 to 4 will be organized based on club coefficient rankings. To keep things intense, teams from the same league will not be paired against each other, except for potential matchups between English and Scottish clubs.

Key Dates for Group Stages and the Final Matches

The group stage games are set to kick off on September 19/20 for Matchday 1, followed by subsequent matchdays in October and November, with the final set for December 12/13.

While the 2023/24 Champions League final is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at England’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

