UCL: Chelsea’s Best Lineup with their new signings.

Chelsea has made a couple of signings this season, as such, their fans are excited to see their new players on the pitch, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at how Graham Potter’s lineup could look like with these new players. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa is expected to keep his place in the goal while Edouard remains as an option on the bench.

Thiago Silva and Badiashile should partner as center-backs while Reece James and Marc Cucurella are deployed on the full-back spots.

Mateo Kovacic and new signing Enzo Fernandez are expected to form a double pivot partnership while Joao Felix stars as an attacking-midfielder.

Noni Madueke is expected to be on the wings alongside Mudryk while Kai Havertz continue to retain his center-forward position.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Create Formation

