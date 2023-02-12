UCL: Chelsea’s Best Lineup that could beat Dortmund on Wednesday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will resume Champions League action in midweek when they travel to Germany to face Borrusia Dortmund in a Round of 16 encounter.

Graham Potter would be looking to ensure that his team earns a victory, as such, we expect to see a very strong starting XI.

Here’s how we think his Blues side could set up for the game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa is expected to keep his place in the goal.

The duo of Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva should start as center-backs while Reece James and Marc Cucurella are deployed as full-backs.

Mason Mount should occupy the attacking-midfield spot while the duo of Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek occupy other positions in the middle of the park.

Joao Felix was very impressive in the club’s last match, as such, he’s expected to start as a right-winger in this game. Mudryk should play on the left wing while Kai Havertz keeps his place as a 9.

