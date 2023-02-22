UCL: Ancelotti Reveals The Tactics He Changed After Real Madrid Were 2 Goals Down Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid came back from two goals down to defeat Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round tie at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Real Madrid were losing 2-0 after 14 minutes of play with goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Two goal from Vinicius level things up for the Spanish giants before Eder Militao and Karim Benzema sealed the win for Los Blancos.

After the game, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals what he changed after they were two goals down against the Merseyside Reds.

“Winning like this isn’t easy, above all because of how the match began,” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

“We never lost confidence and little by little we won control of the ball. We were efficient up front and Vinicius Junior produced an incredible performance. This is only the first part of a knockout tie, it’s gone our way, but we’ll need to imagine that in the second leg we’ll have to suffer and work hard.

“Obviously we didn’t expect to start like we did but at 2-0 down I thought about the City away leg last year in the hope that we could do the same – but it turned out even better.

“They were doing us damage down our left but when we were better in our attacks, we moved Valverde a little bit towards that danger and we then defended better.

“Liverpool is a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I’d say that, unfortunately, this tie isn’t finished. No way. I want to praise Rodrygo because he did incredible work up and down the pitch producing just what I’d asked of him.”

