UCL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Napoli And Dortmund Climb As EPL Clubs Slide Down

With the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen about to get under way, let’s take a look at the most likely contenders to lift the European trophy at Istanbul later this year.

10. Chelsea

After their insane January spending spree, the Blues now has a squad that can contest for the Champions League this season but they still need to get their belief back on.

Before locking horns against Borrusia Dortmund on Wednesday.

9. Inter Milan

The Italian outfits are pulling weight in the Champions League this season and World Cup winner, Lautaro Martinez, current form cannot be written off too.

8. Liverpool

The Reds are struggling for form at the moment but the return of Virgil Van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could help reignite the neeeded spark at Anfield right now.

7. Borussia Dortmund

Their chances of getting into the Champions League quarter final has increased given Chelsea’s current form. Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund has won all six of the Bundesliga games since the 2022 World Cup.

6. Benfica

Despite the loss of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea in a £120m deal in January, the Portugal outfits are still unbeaten in the Champions League this season despite playing Paris Saint-German twice in the group phase.

5. Paris Saint-German

The Parisians stock has fallen to a whole new level and the 3-1 defeat against Monaco led to an uncontrollably outburst between the Paris Saint-German players.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are doubts against Bayern Munich, making the last sixteen tie a difficult one for the France capital.

4. Real Madrid

Newly crowned Club World Cup champions and current Champions League champions are up against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool next week and a defeat could be a major call for concern for Carlo Ancelloti.

3. Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga powerhouse are pulling weight in the Champions League this season and Sadio Mane’s return has certainly boosted the confidence at the Alianz Arena currently.

2. Napoli

The Serie A leaders will be looking to go all the way in the Champions League this season after opening an eight point gap at the top of the Italian league.

1. Man City

The Citizens might occupy second spot in the Premier League table currently but they still remain the best team in England.

