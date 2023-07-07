U23 Players Signed by Real Madrid Since 2018/19

Real Madrid, the Spanish football giants, have become synonymous with galactico signings over the years. However, in recent seasons, they have also been quietly building a formidable group of young talents. As reported by Squawka. Since the 2018/19 season, Real Madrid has signed an impressive array of U23 players, showcasing their intention to secure the future of the club.

One of the standout signings has been Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian sensation who joined the club in 2018. Known for his explosive pace and dribbling ability, Vinicius Jr has quickly become a fan favorite at the Santiago Bernabeu. Another talented youngster is Alvaro Odriozola, a Spanish right-back who possesses great technical skills and has shown promise in his performances.

Brahim Diaz, the former Manchester City player, is another name on the list. Despite limited game time, Diaz has shown glimpses of his immense potential. Eder Militao, the Brazilian center-back, was signed in 2019 and has proven to be a solid addition to Real Madrid’s defense.

The list also includes Luka Jovic, a highly-rated Serbian striker who arrived at the club with a big reputation. Although he has struggled to make an impact so far, there is no doubting his talent. Rodrygo and Reinier, two young Brazilians, have also been added to the Real Madrid ranks, both displaying immense skill and potential.

Real Madrid has not limited its signings to attacking players alone, as evidenced by the capture of the exciting French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The club has also secured the services of midfielders Aurelian Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham, who have showcased maturity beyond their years.

Lastly, Arda Guler, a Turkish talent, completes the impressive list of U23 players signed by Real Madrid since the 2018/19 season. With a blend of young talents from different countries, Real Madrid looks set to dominate not just in the present but also in the future.

