Tyler Adams Set To Undergo Medicals At Chelsea.

According to reports coming in today being Thursday, the 10th day of August, 2023, Chelsea have reportedly met with the release clause of Leeds United Midfielder Tyler Adams, and medicals will follow immediately.

The information is coming in this morning multiple sources such as Sky Sports , and it states that; Chelsea have met with the £20 Million release clause of the American international Midfielder.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Southampton’s Midfielder La last night, as the Blues submitted an official £48 Million bid for him (La), but a deal for Adams might reduce expectations of Landing La.

Like La, Tyler Adams got relegated with Leeds United at the end of last season, and with the new season just few days away he might want to remain in the Premier League.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

