Two World-Class Players That May Join Another Club In Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot are the two players that may join another club this summer. Firmino has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He has netted 9 goals and provided 4 assists in 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.

The Brazilian forward has missed most of Liverpool’s league games due to injury. He came in as late minute substitute in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Firmino replaced Gakpo in the 80th minute as he made his first appearance for the Reds since November. The 31-year-old is one of the club’s longest-serving current players and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation at Anfield as he’s yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool.

Real Madrid are reportedly showing interests in Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot who has been highly impressive in performance this season.

The Portugal international has just seen his contract extended by 12 months thanks to an option triggered by United. However, the Los blancos are reportedly looking to add Dalot to their squad inorder to strengthen their defensive positions.

