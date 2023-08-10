‘Two World Champions’ – David Beckham says as he steps out with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul

Few moments ago, Former Manchester United and Real Madrid Winger, David Beckham took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside Argentine Stars, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

Beckham shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 9th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Two World Champions”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

In the above photo, Beckham could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside Messi and Rodrigo In the United States and they all looks really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few months ago, Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris St Germain after his contract with the Ligue 1 Giant expired, and Beckham reportedly played a huge role in convincing the 7 times Ballon D’Or winner to join the club.

The Argentina National Team Captain have been instrumental ever since he moved to the United States, scoring in all the matches he have participated in so far and he’s definitely not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

David Beckham Is considered as one of the greatest winger ever in football, he retired from professional football some couple of year back and immediately after his retirement, he bought a minor share at Inter Miami, he’s currently a share holder at the club.

