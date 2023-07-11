Two Weaknesses Jackson should work on in Chelsea training before next season

Chelsea’s newest signing Nicolas Jackson was seen in Chelsea’s training today as they prepare for preseason. However here are the two weaknesses he should work on before next season:

1. Aerial Duels

The former Villareal player is a counterattack threat but very weak in the air. As a result, he doesn’t have a higher number of goals that comes from a header.

Jackson should take advantage of this period to improve himself in that aspect so that he can perform better next season.

2. Holding on to the ball

Although he is very good at dribbling, making key passes and shooting but he doesn’t hold on to the ball much which is why he often gets dispossessed. He needs to work tirelessly on this in training because any player who will make waves in the Premier League must have this quality.

Nevertheless, Pochettino is expected to help him improve in those aspects so that he can terrorise Premier League defenders next season.

