Two Ways Real Madrid Could Line Up With Mbappe Next Season If They Sign Him This Summer

Real Madrid is having a good transfer window currently but this could become even better if they manage to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Already, the Frenchman has refused an incredible offer from the Saudi Pro League, according to Fabrizio Romano. This means that he has his heart set on playing for a club in Europe only.

With Paris Saint-Germain disclosing that he is up for sale, Real Madrid could finally sign their man if they meet the demands of the French Ligue 1 club.

So far, Real Madrid has signed Joselu, Fran Garcia, and Jude Bellingham this summer, and adding Kylian Mbappe to their rank will give Carlo Ancelotti the luxury of lining up his team in two very dangerous ways next season.

If the Italian manager favours a 4-4-2 formation, the French superstar could lead the attack alongside Vinicius Junior. This attack promises to be the fastest and most dangerous in world football.

With four defenders in the team, there would be space for new signing, Fran Garcia in the left-back position. Jude Bellingham would also get a place in the team alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

If Carlo Ancelotti decides to go with a 3-4-3 formation with three defenders at the back, Kylian Mbappe would be leading the attack with Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior flanking him.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham would play on the left midfield while Federico Valverde would occupy the right midfielder position.

The back three would consist of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao. This formation would finally bring out the best in Rudiger, who thrived in the formation at Chelsea.

