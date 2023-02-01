Two ways Arsenal can lineup with Jorginho to boost Premier League title charge

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta will hope that Jorginho can provide competition and backup for Thomas Partey as the Gunners attempt to win the league.

Over the years, it has been incredibly difficult to find competition for Partey, which is a testament to the Ghanaian’s talent.

Arsenal had to do something with Mohamed Elneny out due to injury, and the £12 million acquisition of Jorginho is a ble short-term solution.

He will most likely operate as a No. 6 for Arsenal, similar to Partey, but he could also play in a midfield two as part of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jorginho is not a suitable replacement for Partey because he is a different player with contrasting strengths.

The Italian is excellent with the ball and enjoys dictating the pace of the game. However, he lacks Partey’s strength and ability to disrupt play.

Jorginho will likely be selected for Europa League and Premier League contests against weaker opponents, which should suit him.

Arsenal should have plenty of possession in those games, and Jorginho will relish the opportunity to dictate play.

The 31-year-old could also be useful when Arsenal is attempting to win a game. He has an eye for a pass and would serve as a playmaker, even if he is operating from a deeper position.

The signing of Jorginho by Arsenal may not be exciting, but it is prudent. Arsenal could not afford to be short-handed.

