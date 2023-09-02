Two Things to Watch Out for as Arsenal Host Manchester United in the Premier League

The Premier League is set to witness another thrilling encounter as Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium. With both teams looking to make a statement this season, there are two key aspects to keep an eye on in this highly anticipated clash:

1. Manchester United’s defence will be put to a stern test.

Arsenal have shown early signs of rejuvenation under the management of Mikel Arteta, with their attacking prowess evident in the early stages of the season. Players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz have added flair and creativity to the Gunners’ frontline. This poses a significant challenge for Manchester United’s defence.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need to be at their best to contain Arsenal’s attacking threats. With Arteta encouraging fluid attacking movements and quick transitions, United’s defence will be tested not only in terms of individual defence but also in their ability to maintain a high defensive line and keep a compact shape.

Keeping Arsenal’s attack at bay will be crucial for United’s chances of success. If they can successfully neutralise the Gunners’ offensive firepower, they will enhance their prospects of leaving the Emirates Stadium with a positive result.

2. Both teams might make some changes to their starting eleven.

Injuries, tactical adjustments, and new signings have all played a role in influencing the starting lineups of both teams. Manchester United, in particular, could see some alterations in their formation and personnel.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has yet to make his debut for United, could feature in this clash. However, if he is unavailable, manager Erik ten Hag might opt for a tactical shift. The inclusion of Jadon Sancho as a false nine instead of Anthony Martial is a possibility, especially given Martial’s recent form struggles. With Marcus Rashford excelling as a left-winger, Sancho could be deployed as the central striker.

On the Arsenal front, Mikel Arteta might consider introducing Fabio Vieira into the starting lineup in place of Kai Havertz. Vieira has shown promise and could add dynamism to Arsenal’s midfield. Additionally, Eddie Nketiah, who recently earned his first call-up to the English national team, may be preferred over Trossard as the No. 9 for the Gunners.

These potential changes in the starting eleven could bring fresh dynamics to the match, altering the balance of play and opening up new tactical possibilities for both sides.

