Two Things Pochenttino Should Do To Guarantee Chelsea’s Winning Against Liverpool

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Liverpool, here are two things we believe Mauricio Pochenttino should do to ensure Chelsea’s Winning Against Liverpool;

1. Setup His Team Defensively While Hitting On Counter;

Mauricio Pochenttino is known for his counter games during this days at Tottenham, hence, he should introduce such against the Liverpool side who is likely to dominate possession.

With the pace of Mudryk, Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Jackson, it will be a wise decision for Chelsea to sit back in defense and hit back on counter.

2. A Five Man Defense;

Liverpool is known for their fast plays and attacking games, it will do Chelsea a lot of good if they can have a five Men defense with the wingback options.

Chelsea had a very tough campaign last season after finishing 12th on the Premier League table, and they will be hoping for a better ending this current camping.

Elijah2022 (

)