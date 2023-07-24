Two Strikers Better Than Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Should Consider Signing To Win The EPL And UCL Title

Arsenal Football Club has always been known for their attacking prowess, and this summer transfer window has seen the Gunners make some significant moves in the market. With the acquisition of top-quality players like Declan Rice, Jurrien Timbers, and Kai Havertz, it’s evident that Arsenal’s Board is determined to strengthen their team and compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.

However, amidst all the excitement surrounding these new signings, there’s one area where Arsenal still needs to address if they truly aspire to win titles next season: their striking department. Gabriel Jesus, the current Arsenal striker, has shown moments of brilliance and creativity in orchestrating the team’s attack, but he has struggled when it comes to converting clear-cut chances into goals.

To compete for titles, Arsenal needs a reliable goalscorer leading their attack, and two names come to mind as potential candidates who could fill that role:

Romelu Lukaku The Belgian powerhouse has proven his goal-scoring abilities time and time again. During his loan spell at Inter Milan, Lukaku was instrumental in helping the club reach the UEFA Champions League final in the 2022/23 season. His physical presence, clinical finishing, and ability to score crucial goals make him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s style of play. While Lukaku is on loan from Chelsea to Inter Milan, Arsenal should explore the possibility of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium to bolster their attacking force.

Victor Osimhen The Nigerian striker has been a revelation for Napoli and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football. With his impressive speed, agility, and eye for goal, Osimhen has the potential to become a top striker in the Premier League. His style of play aligns well with Arsenal’s attacking philosophy, and he could be the missing piece in their quest for silverware.

Although Arsenal’s recent signings have undoubtedly strengthened the team, it’s essential not to overlook the significance of a prolific striker. A reliable goalscorer can make all the difference in tight matches and can carry a team to victory in critical moments.

The Gunners must not be complacent with their current options and should explore the possibility of securing a striker who can contribute significantly to their goal tally next season. Lukaku and Osimhen present attractive options that could elevate Arsenal’s attacking capabilities and improve their chances of winning the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League title.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s ambition to win titles next season demands a strong and reliable striker leading their frontline. While Gabriel Jesus is a talented player, there are better options available in the transfer market. Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen possess the qualities that can make a substantial impact on Arsenal’s success in the upcoming season. It is up to the Gunners’ management and coaching staff to evaluate their options carefully and make the right choice that could propel Arsenal to glory.

