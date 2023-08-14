Two positives for Chelsea from their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League

Chelsea’s opening Premier League clash against Liverpool ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, leaving fans and pundits with plenty to analyse. While the result might not have been the ideal start, there were certainly positives for the Blues to take away from the game. Here are two encouraging aspects that Chelsea can build upon as the season progresses:

1. Impressive Performance of Wing-Backs:

One of the standout positives for Chelsea from the match was the performance of their wing-backs. Chelsea’s system heavily relies on the attacking prowess of their wing-backs, and against Liverpool, they showcased their ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. Reece James and Ben Chilwell were crucial in nullifying Liverpool’s attacking threats while also making meaningful contributions in the opposition half.

James, in particular, demonstrated his versatility as he surged forward to deliver pinpoint crosses and provided an added dimension to Chelsea’s attack. Chilwell’s defensive discipline and marauding runs down the left flank were instrumental in maintaining a balance between attack and defence. Their performances highlighted the tactical importance of wing-backs in Chelsea’s setup and how they can impact the game on both ends of the pitch.

2. Resilience Shown by Youngsters:

Another positive to take from the match was the resilience displayed by Chelsea’s young players. The clash against Liverpool was a high-intensity affair, and the young Blues’ players showed composure and determination beyond their years. Players like Levi Colwill and Carney Chukwuemeka stepped up and showcased their ability to adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

Colwill’s defensive discipline and ability to stay composed under pressure were particularly impressive. Chukwuemeka, on the other hand, displayed his energy and willingness to contribute both in attack and defence. Their performances indicate that Chelsea’s youth system continues to produce talents capable of thriving in challenging circumstances. As the season progresses, the development of these young players could provide depth and options for Chelsea’s first team.

