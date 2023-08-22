Two Players That Won La Liga With Both Madrid Clubs (Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid)

José Luis Pérez-Payá and Thibaut Courtois stand as unique figures in the annals of Spanish football, having accomplished the remarkable feat of winning La Liga titles with both of Madrid’s prominent football clubs – Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

This dual allegiance is a testament to their exceptional skill and adaptability on the field, as well as their contributions to the success of two rivaling clubs.

Pérez-Payá, a versatile forward, etched his name in history by securing La Liga triumphs with both clubs during the early 1950s.

His journey to glory began with Atlético Madrid in the 1950-51 season, where his prowess helped secure the coveted championship. Not content with just one victory, Pérez-Payá then took his talents to Real Madrid, playing a pivotal role in securing back-to-back titles in the 1953-54 and 1954-55 campaigns.

His ability to excel in different footballing environments underscored his prowess and adaptability as a player.

Thibaut Courtois, a distinguished goalkeeper of his generation, similarly achieved this extraordinary feat in modern times. Courtois first clinched the La Liga title with Atlético Madrid during the 2013-14 season, when his commanding presence between the goalposts played a crucial role in their triumph.

Transitioning to Real Madrid, Courtois showcased his exceptional shot-stopping abilities, contributing significantly to their victories in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. His consistent performances for both clubs solidified his reputation as one of the premier goalkeepers in the sport.

